Alleged armed robbery at Montgomery County high school leads to arrest of student, recovery of gun

article

The Brief A student was arrested after an armed robbery was reported in a Montgomery County high school. Northwest High School was placed on secure status for a short time while police found and arrested the student. The student was arrested away from the school campus and a gun was recovered.



A student was arrested, and a gun was recovered following a reported armed robbery in a Montgomery County high school Thursday.

What we know:

Police said they were called to Northwest High School in the 13500 block of Richter Farm Road around 12:35 p.m. for the reported armed robbery.

The student was arrested away from the school’s campus, and a firearm was recovered, police said. No injuries were reported.

According to school officials, the campus was placed on secure status between 12:53 p.m. and 12:58 p.m. for "a possible dangerous situation outside."

According to a letter from Principal Scott Smith, a student reported to a staff member that another student had a gun in the school bathroom. Staff and security team members immediately contacted county police.

Smith said the student identified as having a gun left the building and left school property as staff responded.

The school was placed on secure status out of caution as police worked to locate the student. Staff members stayed inside the building with exterior doors secured.

After the student was found and arrested, the secure status was lifted, and the school continued with normal operations.

What they're saying:

Principal Smith said the circumstances of the incident are under investigation by county police. The school is cooperating with the investigation and will take disciplinary action based on district policies.

"I want to commend the student who came forward and immediately reported what they observed," Principal Smith said. "Reports involving weapons are taken extremely seriously, and today’s response demonstrates why it is important for students to tell a trusted adult immediately whenever they see, hear about, or become aware of a potential safety concern."