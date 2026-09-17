Defense scrutinizes key FBI witness during day 3 of DC Councilman Trayon White’s federal bribery trial

The Brief D.C. Councilman Trayon White's lawyers tried to poke holes in an FBI informant's creditability during cross-examination. White's federal bribery trial marked day three on Thursday. White's lawyers also questioned the informant about his mention of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.



An FBI informant who was recorded giving cash to D.C. Councilman Trayon White took the stand again Thursday on the third day of White’s federal bribery trial.

What we know:

White is facing up to 15 years in prison on a single charge related to allegations that he took cash bribes in exchange for helping a businessman secure D.C. government contracts. White has denied the allegation.

The government’s witness, Allieu Kamara, testified that he bribed White several times with tens of thousands of dollars in order to get White to help him get lucrative D.C. contracts. White did not know that Kamara was working with the FBI as they recorded Kamara handing White an envelope with $15,000 in cash.

READ MORE | FBI informant testifies in DC Councilman Trayon White’s federal bribery trial

On Thursday, federal prosecutors focused on the agreement that Kamara has with the government. He is facing his own criminal charges for allegedly stealing money from a COVID-19 paycheck protection program. Kamara agreed to work with the FBI for a more lenient sentence.

Kamara testified that the deal hinges on him telling the truth, not whether White is found guilty or innocent.

White is accused of taking $35,000 from Kamara in exchange for helping with the government contracts. Kamara also testified that he drew up a cooperation agreement that he gave to White. The agreement would have earned White up to $156,000.

White was arrested by the FBI in August 2024.

Dig deeper:

During cross-examination, White’s lawyers tried to poke holes in Kamara’s credibility. Defense attorney Gary Kohlman questioned Kamara’s memory, his statements, his numbers and his motivation in testifying against White.

Kohlman looked to sow doubt in the jury’s minds about Kamara, who is the key to the government’s case against White.

Kamara challenged White’s lawyers to show documents or play videos to back up the questions and claims. At one point he said, "You’re trying to put words in my mouth."

"Nobody was groomed," Kamara said. "Trayon White didn't have to take the money. He’s a grown man. That’s why he’s here right now.

Kamara further testified that White had a "serious gambling problem" which led him to need money.

During the trial Thursday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s name was invoked by White’s lawyers. Defense attorneys wanted to know why Kamara told the FBI "a guy paid Bowser," even though he had no evidence that it was true.

Kamara responded that the FBI wanted to learn anything he’d heard. He testified that he was skeptical of the claim and never paid Bowser anything.