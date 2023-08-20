3 teens arrested, guns seized following multiple robberies at Reston golf course

An 18-year-old, 16-year-old and 14-year-old were arrested in connection to a robbery at a Reston golf course over the weekend.

Police say just before 6:45 p.m., on Aug. 16, they received a report that a teen had pulled out a gun at the Hidden Creek Country Club located at 1711 Clubhouse Road in Reston.

Responding officers were told that an employee approached a group of teenagers who he suspected of stealing golf carts in the past and a verbal altercation ensued. One of the teenagers pulled the gun before running away.

No one was injured in the incident. Officers and a police helicopter searched the area for the teens but they were not found.

Later that evening, at 8:06 p.m., police were called back to the golf course for a robbery.

They discovered that a group of teenagers had stolen a golf cart and later crashed it. The group then stole a cart from another group of golfers at gunpoint and drove away.

No injuries were reported and officers, along with the police helicopter, once again searched the area with negative results.

Through the investigation, detectives were able to identify and charge 18-year-old Deon Luangraj of Lynchburg, with possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.

Detectives identified and charged two additional teenagers with robbery, firearm and narcotics offenses.

The 16-year-old was also charged with possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II narcotics and possession of a firearm while in possession of certain substances. The 14-year-old was charged with robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and underage possession of a firearm.

The investigation also resulted in the recovery of four firearms and other narcotics.