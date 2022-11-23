3 teens, 1 adult shot outside shopping center in Temple Hills

A shooting at a shopping center in Temple Hills Wednesday night left four people — including three teenagers – injured.

Prince George County police said they received a call just before 6:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting. The incident the caller was referring to took place in the 2300 block of Iverson Street near Los Nietos Salvadorean Restaurant and a 24/7 discount tobacco and wireless store.

One of the teenagers who was shot is listed in serious condition, while the other three victims are said to be stable. Police have not released details regarding suspects or a motive.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.



