3 teen girls wanted for robbery, assault at Silver Spring beauty store: police

Montgomery County police are searching for the teenage suspects they say robbed and assaulted the owner of a beauty store in Silver Spring.

Police say on Friday, March 1 and Sunday, March 3, three suspects went into the Beauty Pro store at City Place Mall on Colesville Road and started to steal items.

When the owner went to confront the thieves, the suspects refused to return the stolen property, assaulted the victim and left the scene.

Detectives have released surveillance video and photos of the three suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them.

They are described as three unknown-race teenage females, approximately 5’6" tall with dark hair.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Montgomery County Crimestoppers at 1-866-411-8477 or submit a tip online .