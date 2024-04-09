3 suspects wanted for weekend shooting in Southeast DC, police say

D.C. police are searching for three suspects who were involved in a weekend shooting in Southeast.

At 4:07 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, officers responded to the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast, for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male inside of an apartment building suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras.

Anyone who knows these suspects should call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to 50411. Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information.