3 suspects wanted in connection to shooting near Northeast DC high school

The Brief Three suspects are wanted in connection to a shooting outside a D.C. high school. The incident happened at Phelps A.C.E High School. No one was hurt, but the gunfire damaged several windows at the school.



D.C. police are working to identify three suspects involved in a shooting near a school in Northeast.

The principal of Phelps A.C.E High School sent a letter home to parents Thursday, saying that what happened outside the school was deeply concerning and was distressing to students.

What we know:

Surveillance video captured a blue SUV pulling into the parking lot of Phelps A.C.E High School on 26th Street, NE, and three suspects — dressed in hooded sweatshirts and masks — step out.

The suspects walked near the school, firing several shots at a victim who was next to the building. The suspects then ran back to the blue SUV and fled.

Moments later, they hop inside and drive away, leaving the high school on lockdown with students and staff shaken. The gunfire damaged several windows but thankfully, no one was hurt.

What we don't know:

Police have not told FOX 5 if the victim is a student at the high school and they have not yet identified a motive for the shooting.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.