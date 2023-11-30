DC gym owner arrested after giving illicit child pornography material to undercover agent

On Tuesday, November 28, the Metropolitan Police Department arrested and charged a D.C. gym owner after he allegedly sent illicit child pornography material to an undercover agent.

Police say 48-year-old Michael Everts, of Northwest, DC, has been charged with activity relating to material constituting and containing child pornography.

Documents filed in connection to this arrest indicate authorities have been working on putting together a case for months. The FBI was alerted to Everts in July, by an employee of the location-based hook-up app Sniffies. The employee stated before Everts' account was suspended he actively sought underage males.

On September 26, 2023, an online covert employee (OCE) of the FBI contacted Everts through a different app, Telegram. The OCE introduced himself as a father and listed his age as 35-years-old, Evert responded with his age as 39-year-old and asked, "How old is your son?"

The OCE replied, "About to turn 11."

He responded," Hottest age ever...I fell in love with my neighbor a few years back when he was 9sih."

The two continue to converse on the app.

On November 14, 2023, Everts messaged the OCE and asked if he had any doubts of him being an "actual pedophile." Shortly after, Everts sent over several explicit videos that included nude young males.

He then stated, "Now it’s 1000% verified. I’m a pedophile."

According to charging documents, the two agreed to meet outside the Apple Store at 801 K Street Northwest, Washington, D.C. at approximately 12:30 p.m. The two arrived at the agreed location and Everts was taken into custody without incident.



