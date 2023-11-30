Police arrest 18-year-old in string of armed robberies on Metropolitan Branch Trail; second suspect wanted

Metropolitan Police have arrested a teen accused in a string of robberies that began back in October, targeting victims on or around a popular Northeast D.C. trail.

Jalique Wiseman, an 18-year-old from Northeast D.C. is the teen now behind bars for the violent thefts. Officers say they are still looking for a second suspect who helped Wiseman.

The crimes took place on the Metropolitan Branch Trail. Police say most of the 18 robberies happened between Rhode Island Avenue and Monroe and in several cases, the suspects violently attacked victims for their iPhones.

Court documents applying for charges say in one of the first incidents on Oct. 2, Wiseman and his accomplice targeted a man who had just finished a run. It says the pair suddenly ran at the victim and took him to the ground, also demanding his iPhone passcode. He was the first in this case to find a fraudulent Venmo transaction.

Another victim informed police of an unauthorized $200 CashApp transaction sent to a "Lebron James" A different victim whose iPhone was also stolen, told police on Nov. 23, an unauthorized order was made on their Amazon account for a 15 Gig Cricket Mobile Hotspot plan along with an iPhone.

MPD 5th District Commander Sylvan Altieri says officers used "intelligence-led" policing, noting that the trend of iPhones being stolen paired with the fact that no getaway cars were seen indicates that the suspects are likely local to the area.

Police say they used mountain bike officers and undercover detectives who were able to connect a few November robberies to a slew of other incidents in October. They're asking the public for help getting the second suspect behind bars.

"What I’m asking people is this: If you see something like this or if you feel you might know who that suspect is. Please text us at 50411 or call us. You can remain completely anonymous," Altieri said.

As police continue to search for the second suspect in this series of robberies, Altieri offered advice on how community members can protect themselves.

"Keep your phone protected, keep your phone backed up and you should really try not to save anything on your phone that’s going be…that’s going to jeopardize your account information, any personal information," he said. "I really recommend — and I guess I’m an older person — it’s better to use the phone for communicating, social media, but as far as a lot of account stuff, you sort of have to be careful because there’s a lot of technology that can pull stuff from your phone you don’t want."

Wiseman was taken to the D.C. jail. Police provided a full list of all the crimes he is suspected in:

Armed Robbery (Gun)

In each one of the below offenses the suspects approached the victim(s) at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and took property from the victim(s). The suspects fled the scene.

On Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at approximately 11:50 pm in the 700 block of Edgewood Street, Northeast

On Thursday, November 2, 2023, at approximately 9:50 pm in the 2800 block of 6th Street, Northeast

On Thursday, November 2, 2023, at approximately 10:01 pm in the 700 block of Edgewood Street, Northeast

On Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at approximately 8:12 pm in the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast

On Thursday, November 9, 2023, at approximately 7:17 pm in the 700 block of Edgewood Street, Northeast

On Saturday, November 11, 2023, at approximately 6:57 pm in the 700 block of Edgewood Street, Northeast

On Saturday, November 18, 2023, at approximately 12:38 pm in the 3000 block of Chancellor’s Way, Northeast

On Sunday, November 19, 2023, at approximately 9:22 pm in the 600

block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast

On Thursday, November 23, 2023, at approximately 11:05 pm in the 3100 block of 8th Street, Northeast

On Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at approximately 2:45 pm in the 700block of Edgewood Street, Northeast

On Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at approximately 2:40 pm in the 2900 block of Chancellor’s Way, Northeast

Robbery (Force and Violence)

In each of the below offenses the suspects approached the victim(s) at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim(s) and took property from the victim(s). The suspects fled the scene.

On Monday, October 2, 2023, at approximately 8:45 pm in the 3000 block of 8th Street,

Northeast

On Sunday, October 15, 2023, at approximately 12:30 am in the 7005 block of Edgewood Street, Northeast

On Monday, October 16, 2023, at approximately 7:00 pm at the intersection of Jackson Street and 8th Streets, Northeast

On Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at approximately 12:55 am in the 700 block of Hamlin Street, Northeast

On Thursday, October 19, 2023, at approximately 2:14 pm in the 3600 block of 12th Street, Northeast

On Friday, October 20, 2023, at approximately 1:04 am in the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast

On Sunday, October 22, 2023, at approximately 3:00 am in the 700 block of Edgewood Street, Northeast

Police say many of these incidents happened at night, in the dark. In some cases, victims described being punched or kicked. At least one described hearing gunshots as he ran away.

Although detectives don’t have a good description of the second suspect, they ask anyone with even a small bit of information to call them at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.