The Brief Three people were shot during Cinco de Mayo celebrations. Two others were stabbed at the same shopping center. An officer was maced during the chaotic response.



Cinco de Mayo celebrations in Laurel turned violent when three people were shot, two others were stabbed and an officer was maced during a chaotic night in Prince George’s County.

What we know:

Police say the violence stemmed from two separate incidents at a shopping center along the 13600 block of Baltimore Avenue.

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh reported that officers cleared the scene around 5:30 a.m. after hours of investigation at The Centre at Laurel strip mall.

Investigators say the trouble began just after 10 p.m., when celebrations quickly escalated into violence. Three people were shot, two critically and a third with serious but non‑life‑threatening injuries, Umeh says.

Witnesses told FOX 5 that large crowds had gathered outside after festivities at Amigos Restaurant when a fight broke out near the LongHorn Steakhouse parking lot. One witness said someone pulled what appeared to be a handgun and fired multiple shots, sending people running for cover as emergency crews rushed in.

Around the same time, and only steps away, police say two people were stabbed at a second location within the same shopping center. One victim was critically injured and the other was taken to a hospital for evaluation. During the response, police say an officer was also maced.

3 shot, 2 stabbed during violent Cinco de Mayo night in Laurel

Laurel police say it remains unclear whether the shooting and stabbing incidents are connected. Investigators are searching for both the shooter and the person responsible for the stabbings.

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact police at 301‑498‑0092 or email LPDtips@laurel.md.us.