3 shootings in 3 hours leaves 2 injured in Montgomery County: police

Montgomery County Police say three shootings in Montgomery County Tuesday night are connected.

Timeline:

11:48 p.m.

The first shooting occurred on the 20500 block of Staffordshire Drive in Germantown. Two cars and one home were damaged, but police say there were no reported victims or injuries.

12:47 a.m.

The second shooting occurred on the 8000 block of Gramercy Blvd in Derwood.

One adult man was reportedly shot as he was getting out of his car. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

1:03 a.m.

The third shooting occurred in the area of Centerway Drive and Strawberry Knolls in Gaithersburg.

One adult man was walking when shots were fired. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.