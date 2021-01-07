Suspect in Manassas quadruple domestic shooting kills driver after fleeing scene
MANASSAS, Va. - Four people were shot – and one of them killed – during a domestic incident in Manassas Wednesday evening, police say.
In addition, after fleeing the scene and crashing, the suspect shot and killed a driver who'd stopped in Fauquier County.
Before police could catch up with him, the suspect - who they've identified as 21-year-old Asa Ellington Mitchell - shot himself.
All four victims in the domestic incident were members of the suspect’s family, according to Prince William County police.
The deceased family member has been identified as 55-year-old Eric Mark Mitchell.
The survivors included two women, and one male teenager. Police described their injuries as "life-threatening."
The suspect – who also has not been identified – raced away from the scene in a vehicle, but crashed in Fauquier County.
The 21-year-old was in Fauquier County when he shot himself, police say.
This is a breaking news update – we’ll have additional details as soon as they become available.