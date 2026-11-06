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The Brief Authorities discovered what are believed to be human remains inside a burning vehicle. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and located the suspected human remains inside the vehicle. Details remain limited as the investigation continues.



Authorities discovered what are believed to be human remains inside a burning vehicle at a Prince George’s County park late Thursday night.

Officers with the Maryland-National Capital Park Police, Prince George’s County Division, responded to Whitfield Chapel Neighborhood Park around 10:25 p.m. for a report of a vehicle fire. When they arrived, crews found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and located the suspected human remains inside the vehicle.

Investigators said details remain limited as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact police by email at PGPPCCrimeTips@mncppc.org.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Human remains found inside burning vehicle at Prince George’s County park