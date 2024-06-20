3 places to enjoy outdoor summer movies in DC

Summer in Washington D.C. is never complete without a collection of fun and free activities for everyone to enjoy.

Thankfully, outdoor movie season is fully upon us, and this guide offers a comprehensive list of the best locations to enjoy your favorite movies this summer.

Sunset Cinema at the Wharf

The Wharf offers the perfect chance to indulge in cinema this summer. On Thursdays from Memorial Day to Labor Day, Transit Pier offers free outdoor movies that start at 7:30 p.m. Seating is first come, first served; however, attendees are also able to bring blankets and folding chairs.

Food can be brought in from any number of Wharf restaurants and drinks are available for the 21+ crowd from the waterside bar, the Cantina Bambina. Below is the 2024 Sunset Cinema Lineup.

Movie Schedule:

June 20: Captain Phillips

June 27: 50 First Dates

July 11: Angels in the Outfield

July 18: Dreamgirls

July 25: King Richard

August 1: Top Gun: Maverick

August 8: Boys in the Boat

August 15: Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

August 22: Wonka

August 29: SOUL

The Drive-In at Union Market

For all of those with dreams of a Drive-In summer movie, look no further than "The Drive-In" at Union Market. For $20 a car, attendees can come and watch a vast selection of family-friendly films.

For those without a vehicle, there is also set up availability on Neal Place, which does not require a ticket. Movies take place on Fridays after sunset. Click here to purchase tickets.

Movie Schedule: Friday, July 12: : Ratatouille

8:00p.m. Parking lot opens.

9:05 p.m. Movie Starts Friday August 9: Hook

7:30 p.m. Parking lot opens.

8:45p.m. Movie Starts Friday September 13: Star Wars: The Force Awakens

6:30p.m. Parking lot opens

7:45p.m. Movie Starts Friday, October 4: Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

6:30 p.m. Parking lot opens

7:45 p.m. Movie Starts

REACH at the Kennedy Center

When you prefer a upscale, but accessible outdoor movie experience, look no further than the Kennedy Center’s summer cinema series. Every Friday the Center hosts free outdoor film screenings on the REACH video wall.

Each of the movies starts at sundown or around 8:30 p.m. For more information about the Kennedy Center summer calendar click here:

Movie Schedule:

Friday, June 21. Elemental

Friday, June 28. Ratatouille

Friday, July 5. In The Heights

Friday, July 12. The Peanut Butter Falcon

Friday, July 19. A River Runs Through It

Friday, July 26. School of Rock

Friday, August 2. Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Friday, August 9. Rear Window

Friday, August 16. Free Solo

Friday, August 23. Lincoln

Friday, August 30. Chocolat