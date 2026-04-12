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3 people clinging to tree rescued from Potomac River after boat crash

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Published  April 12, 2026 10:06am EDT
Maryland
FOX 5 DC
Deadly DC triple shooting; Potomac River rescue | TOP STORIES

Deadly DC triple shooting; Potomac River rescue | TOP STORIES

One man is dead and two others are hurt after a shooting in Southeast DC; three people were rescued from the Potomac River.

The Brief

    • A boat crashed into a tree in the Potomac River in Montgomery County early Saturday morning.
    • Three victims were thrown from the boat and into the water.
    • They were found clinging onto a tree and rescued by emergency crews.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Three people are safe on dry land after a boat crash left them stranded in the Potomac River early Saturday morning.

What we know:

A boat crashed into a tree near Ten Foot Island in the area of Riley's Lock in Montgomery County around 12:30 a.m. 

Fire officials say the crash threw three people into the water, where they were found clinging onto a tree.

All three victims were safely removed from the water and taken to a local hospital around 1 a.m.

What we don't know:

Officials say one person was injured in the crash, but have yet to release their condition.

What's next:

An investigation into how the crash happened is underway.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Montgomery County Fire.

MarylandNews