3 people clinging to tree rescued from Potomac River after boat crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Three people are safe on dry land after a boat crash left them stranded in the Potomac River early Saturday morning.
What we know:
A boat crashed into a tree near Ten Foot Island in the area of Riley's Lock in Montgomery County around 12:30 a.m.
Fire officials say the crash threw three people into the water, where they were found clinging onto a tree.
All three victims were safely removed from the water and taken to a local hospital around 1 a.m.
What we don't know:
Officials say one person was injured in the crash, but have yet to release their condition.
What's next:
An investigation into how the crash happened is underway.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Montgomery County Fire.