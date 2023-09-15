3 New Yorkers in custody, police seize 36 false driver's licenses, 32 stolen credit cards, and more in Tysons

McLean Police apprehended three New Yorkers in a fraud investigation in Fairfax.

The suspects have been identified as 28-year-old Jamine Decambra of Brooklyn, 33-year-old Darnel Eric Davis of Astoria, and 37-year-old Marcia Jenelle Lewis of Jamaica, New York. Police seized 36 false driver’s licenses, 32 stolen credit cards, a USPS mail carrier uniform, a USPS arrow key, stolen articles of mail, and other evidence of theft and fraud.

via McLean Police

According to detectives. they were contacted at 3:45 p.m. by the Louis Vuitton store regarding two men, later identified as Decambra and Davis, who attempted to make a $21,000 purchase with a stolen credit card. Detectives began surveilling the two men who exited the store and entered a rental car with a third occupant, Lewis.

Officers conducted a stop and took all three into custody. Detectives say they also recovered approximately $15,000 in fraudulently purchased merchandise. They were transported to the ADC and held on no bond.

Decambra has been charged with five counts of credit card theft, two counts of credit card fraud, conspire to commit credit card fraud, two counts of identity theft, resisting arrest, and five counts of possession of false driver’s license.

Davis has been charged with five counts of credit card theft, credit card fraud, conspire to commit credit card fraud, and eight counts of possession of false driver’s license.



Lewis was charged with eight counts of credit card theft, eight counts of possession of false driver’s license, and four counts of identity fraud.