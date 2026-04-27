3 month investigation leads to narcotics ring bust at Fairfax County motel, authorities say

The Brief Three‑month investigation led to a narcotics distribution ring bust at a Fairfax County motel. Several charged after officers found drugs, cash and an illegally possessed firearm. Officers recovered suspected cocaine, fentanyl, Xanax bars and about $1,500 in cash.



A three‑month investigation led to the takedown of a narcotics distribution ring operating out of a Fairfax County motel, authorities said.

What we know:

The bust happened at 5 a.m. on April 17 at the Red Carpet Inn on Richmond Highway in Mount Vernon after investigators say they determined multiple rooms were being used to distribute drugs.

Elizabeth Pierce, 66, of Alexandria; Taevon Moore, 33, of Washington, D.C.; Shawn Banks, 36, of Alexandria; and Jose Gomez, 28, of Alexandria were connected to the operation, according to investigators.

Pierce was charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and maintaining a nuisance house. She was released on a $2,000 bond.

Elizabeth Pierce, Taevon Moore, Shawn Banks, Jose Gomez (l to r) (Fairfax County Police)

Moore was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I/II drugs while armed, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and manufacturing Schedule I/II drugs. He was held without bond.

Banks was charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of crack cocaine and distribution of controlled paraphernalia. He was released on a $1,000 bond.

Gomez was served with a probation violation warrant and later released on an unsecured bond.

Officers say they recovered an illegally possessed firearm linked to Moore, along with more than 23 grams of suspected cocaine, two grams of fentanyl, 40 Xanax bars and approximately $1,500 in cash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mount Vernon District Station at 703‑360‑8400. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Solvers at 1‑866‑411‑TIPS (866‑411‑8477) or online.