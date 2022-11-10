3 middle school students accused of sexual assault in Leesburg

Leesburg police are investigating an alleged sexual assault at Smart's Mill Middle School.

Three middle school students are now facing charges including one count of aggravated sexual battery. The children were taken to the Loudoun County Juvenile Detention Center.

The incident was reported to a school resource officer on Oct. 25.

Investigators with the Leesburg Police Department said the suspects at the school had assaulted the victim during the current school year. No injuries have been reported by the victim.

In a letter to parents, Will Waldman the principal of Smart's Mill Middle wrote:

"Administration continues to cooperate fully with the police investigation. Because this is an ongoing legal investigation, we cannot comment further at this time.

I want you to know that the safety and security of all students and employees is our highest priority. We appreciate parents’ cooperation and support when situations like this arise, and pledge to take every possible precaution in safeguarding students."

Scott Smith, a parent of a victim in a separate sexual assault case in 2021, told FOX 5 this is horrific. Smith has a message for the families involved.

"I trust that law enforcement did their due diligence and investigation, but it is very important to not trust anybody right now and to double and triple check everything. Do your own work," he said. "You have to protect your own family. People aren't going to protect you."

His daughter was sexually assaulted at Stonebridge High School in Ashburn during her freshman year. That case sparked a debate on how the district handles sexual assault cases, and it's now making its way through the court system.

With hopes to prevent this from ever happening again, in September, the school board unanimously voted on a new student discipline policy that keeps students accused of serious offenses out of the general population and places them in an alternative learning setting.

Scott's wife, Jessica, has a message for Loudoun school leaders: "The schools need to start keeping our students safe. Our students are not safe. They weren't safe then. They aren't safe now. Action needs to happen to keep our students safe."