3 men shot near Ridgecrest Village apartments in Southeast

Look out for a gold SUV with D.C. tags.

Police believe that's the getaway vehicle two armed suspects used after shooting three people Friday night in Southeast.

The triple shooting, according to D.C. police, happened near the Ridgecrest Village apartments in the 2100 block of Ridgecrest Court sometime before 9:35 p.m.

The three men who were shot were all found conscious and breathing by police, and transported to local hospitals.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.