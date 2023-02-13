3 men shot early Sunday in Wheaton; $10K reward offered

Authorities are investigating after three men were shot early Sunday morning in Montgomery County.

Police say the shooting was reported just before 3:30 a.m. in front of 2425 Reedie Drive in Wheaton.

Officers say one victim was located with gunshot wounds at the scene. He was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two others arrived at an area hospital with gunshot injuries and are in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A $10.000 reward is being offered in the case.