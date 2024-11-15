3 Maryland suspects charged for international theft ring: police

Three Maryland suspects have been arrested for their involvement in an international retail theft ring, according to officials.

The three suspects have been identified as 38-year-old Sindy Paola Hernandez of Hyattsville, 20-year-old Johnsie Steven Reina Hernandez, of Hyattsville, and 30-year-old Edwin Gonzalez Rodriguez, of Hyattsville, Maryland.

They have been charged with conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen goods.

The charges involve a large-scale organized retail theft ring, where conspirators are being accused of stealing cosmetic and other products from various retail establishments and giving them to Hernandez, Reina Hernandez, and Gonzalez Rodriguez.

Officials say these individuals then shipped the stolen products to other countries, including Honduras.



According to the affidavit, in November 2022, retail investigators including Target, Ulta Beauty, CVS, and Walmart began an investigation after large-scale thefts occurred targeting premium skincare products, vitamins, and cold/cough medicine.

It was later determined that the thefts were committed by various individuals referred to as "boosters." Officials say the boosters frequently indicated that they were selling the stolen products to Hernandez, who resided in Prince George’s County. In turn, Hernandez, Reina Hernandez, and Gonzalez Rodriguez would store and sort the products at their residences in storage units, and then ship the stolen products to Honduras.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact police.