3 Maryland men charged with stealing over $100K of items in alleged organized retail theft crew

Three Maryland men have been charged with stealing more than $100,000 worth of items in an alleged organized retail theft ring.

The trio was busted at a Target in Stafford County around 11:45 a.m. on April 18. Deputies responded to the store at 1090 Stafford Market Place for a larceny in progress.

Target staff members told police that a group of men who had been seen stealing before were shoving skincare items into a large bin. When deputies arrived, the suspects saw them and fled through a fire exit with the stolen items.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says the group was already on their radar.

It was reported they were involved in an organized retail theft ring that involved numerous Target stores stretching all the way to Maryland. It was also reported that they traveled in a black Nissan Rogue with a Maryland license plate.

Following the theft, deputies were able to find the Nissan with all three suspects inside at the traffic light for Stafford Market Place and Garrisonville Road. A high-risk stop was conducted and all three were taken into custody without incident.

The stolen Target items were also found inside the car.

The suspects have been identified as 58-year-old Wilbur Sibert, 47-year-old Delbert Henry and 31-year-old Canbrin Smith.

Sibert and Henry also had warrants out in Maryland. All three were charged with four counts of grand larceny, two counts of possession of stolen goods with intent to sell, and conspiracy to commit retail theft greater than $5,000 within 90 days.

All three were held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. The investigation is still ongoing.