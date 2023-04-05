3 Marines help prevent stabbing by juvenile suspects at Stafford Chick-Fil-A

article

Three Marines helped prevent a stabbing during an altercation in a North Stafford Chick-Fil-A on Saturday afternoon, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a disturbance at a Chick-Fil-A located at 25 Dunn Drive around 1:41 p.m. on Saturday, April 1.

Witnesses say one male was approached by two others. The three got into a brief argument before a physical altercation ensued. As the two males assaulted the victim, one of the two males pulled out a knife.

Three nearby Marines attempted to separate the parties. One of them broke the knife in half to prevent further harm, and the two suspects quickly fled. The victim informed deputies the two males stole his phone. No one was stabbed during the altercation.

Deputies canvassed the area in order to locate the two suspects. Deputy A.J. Layug observed two males matching the description provided nearby. Deputy Layug was able to confront them in the CVS parking lot, located at 394 Garrisonville Road, and took them into custody. Both suspects were identified as juveniles ages 17 and 14.

The stolen phone was recovered on one of the suspects and returned to the victim. Criminal complaints were filed for assault and battery, robbery, as well as, attempted felony wounding on the 17-year-old.

Criminal complaints were filed for assault and battery, as well as, robbery on the 14-year-old. Juvenile Intake agreed to detain both at the Juvenile Detention Center.

"Thank you to the hero Marines who stepped up in order to protect the victim," the Stafford County Sheriff's Office wrote. "Without you, this altercation could have been a lot worse."