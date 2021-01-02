3 killed after plane traveling from north Georgia crashes into Michigan home

article

Three people are dead after a single-engine plane that took off from a north Georgia airport earlier in the day crashed into a home about 30 miles northwest of downtown Detroit on Saturday afternoon.

The plane crashed into a home located Orchards of Lyon Sub in Lyon Township, Michigan sometime after 3:40 p.m., the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office reported. Three people aboard the plane, including the pilot, were killed, deputies said.

The victims were David S. Compo, the former president of the Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan, his wife Michele and their son Dawson, the association said in a news release.

Firefighters with the Lyon Township Fire Department said the plane crashed into the back of the home, sparking a fire. All five of the people inside the home at tge time were able to make it out safely.

A plane that took off from north Georgia crashed into a Michigan home on Jan. 2, 2021. (Lyon Township Fire Department)

The resulting fire caused extensive damage to the two-story home and fire crews from two other stations were asked to assist in battling the blaze.

According to Flightaware.com, the Piper PA-24 Comanche took off from the Cherokee County Regional Airport around 12:20 p.m. and was en route to Oakland Southwest Airport, located about 2 miles south of the crash site.

Flightaware.com shows the plane arrived the afternoon of Dec. 29 in Canton, Georgia.

The plane was registered to a business in Novi, Michigan owned by Campo.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

David Compo’s term at the helm of the builder’s association ended Dec. 31. His mother, Janet Compo, served as its president in 1995.

Michael Stoskopf, HBA’s CEO, remembered Compo for his contributions to the organization.

"His involvement, professionalism and experience over the years have been great assets to our organization and he has been a true friend to me as we faced challenge after challenge during this past year," Stoskopf said in a statement.

