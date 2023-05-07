3 juveniles injured in separate shootings across DC on Sunday

Three juveniles have been shot in separate shootings across the District on Sunday including an 11-year-old.

DC Police say an 11-year-old and a 15-year-old gunshot wound victim were dropped off on the 4900 block of Just Street NE on Sunday afternoon.

Police have not yet confirmed the location of the shooting.

MPD has also confirmed a 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting that occurred around 10:28 a.m. in the 1900 block of M Street NE. The case remains under investigation.