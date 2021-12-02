3 juveniles charged in Greenbelt armed carjacking, police say

Authorities say three juveniles are in custody and face armed carjacking charges after they stole a vehicle in Prince George's County at gunpoint.

The incident happened on November 30 in Greenbelt. Officers say two juveniles armed with handguns stole a brown 2017 Toyota Highlander from a driver around 9 p.m. in the 6100 block of Greenbelt Road.

Officers spotted the vehicle Wednesday during a traffic stop and took three juvenile occupants into custody. During the stop, officers say they located a firearm matching the description of the firearm used during the carjacking.

Police say the juveniles face armed carjacking, motor vehicle theft-unlawful taking, and handgun on person charges.