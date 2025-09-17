3 injured, at least 2 juveniles, in alleged dog attack in Prince George's County

The Brief Three people were reportedly injured in a dog attack in Prince George's County. At least two of the victims are believed to be juveniles. FOX 5 was at the scene as three dogs were being taken by Animal Services.



Three people were taken to the hospital with injuries following a reported dog attack, officials say.

What we know:

The call for service came in at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. First responders were dispatched to the 3900 block of Suitland Road where it was reported that three juveniles had been hurt by a dog.

The three victims, at least two of whom are reportedly juveniles, were taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

FOX 5 was at the scene when it appeared that three dogs were taken by Prince George's County Animal Services.

What we don't know:

No additional information about the dog, or dogs, allegedly involved in the incident have been released.

Police also do not release information on juveniles, so there is no information on the victims. However, at this time, they are expected to be ok.