3 injured in Southeast DC shooting: police

A shooting in Southeast D.C. left three people hurt on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the shooting around 3:02 p.m. in the 2200 block of Savannah Street.

Once there, officers found two men who had been shot. Police said the two men were found conscious and breathing.

MPD officials said that a woman suffering from a gunshot wound was also discovered near the intersection of 23rd Street and Savannah Street, about a block from the other two victims were found.

According to police, the woman was conscious and breathing after the shooting.

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting, or released a lookout for suspects.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or send a text message tip to 50411.