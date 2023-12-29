Expand / Collapse search

3 injured in pedestrian crash in Herndon: police

Herndon
HERNDON, Va. - Two adults and a child were injured in a crash on Herndon Parkway on Thursday, police say. 

Officials responded to the outer loop of Herndon Parkway around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday for a crash involving pedestrians. 

All three pedestrians were taken to a hospital after being injured in the crash. One adult suffered minor injuries and is expected to survive. 

The other adult and the child suffered serious injuries considered to be life-threatening. 

The crash prompted road closures on Herndon Parkway Thursday evening. The roads have since been reopened. 

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates. 

