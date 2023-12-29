3 injured in pedestrian crash in Herndon: police

Two adults and a child were injured in a crash on Herndon Parkway on Thursday, police say.

Officials responded to the outer loop of Herndon Parkway around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday for a crash involving pedestrians.

All three pedestrians were taken to a hospital after being injured in the crash. One adult suffered minor injuries and is expected to survive.

The other adult and the child suffered serious injuries considered to be life-threatening.

The crash prompted road closures on Herndon Parkway Thursday evening. The roads have since been reopened.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates.

When news breaks, stream FOX 5 DC anytime. Get the FOX Local app on your smart TV.

MORE FROM FOX 5 DC: