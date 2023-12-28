2 men wanted for over 20 robberies in Montgomery County: police

The Montgomery County Department of Police are asking for help locating two suspects in a string of thefts and vandalism in Chevy Chase.

Demarco Lyles of Silver Spring and Anthony Burno of Washington D.C. are wanted in connection to the theft from more than twenty vehicles between May and September 2023.

Police say the pair forced their way into the cars, stole property, and fled the scene. They are wanted on multiple counts of theft, vandalism and theft scheme.

Anyone with information about Lyles and Burno are asked to contact the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, MD or call or call 1-866-411-8477.

When news breaks, stream FOX 5 DC anytime. Get the FOX Local app on your smart TV.