3 injured in Fairfax County after shooting reported at New Year’s Eve party

Police are on the scene in Fairfax County where at least three people were injured after a shooting was reported at what was believed to be a New Year's Eve party.

The incident was reported around 3 a.m. Wednesday at the Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham in the Tysons Corner area. Investigators have no suspects or motives for the shooting at this time.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Officers remain on he scene and have closed a portion of Westwood Center Drive to traffic.

The victims suffered injuries to the lower extremities and are expected to survive. The shooting is still being investigated.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.