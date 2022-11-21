3 injured after SUV crashes into Germantown marijuana dispensary

First responders transported three people to the hospital Monday afternoon after an SUV crashed into a marijuana dispensary.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer reported around 3 p.m. that a vehicle drove through a window at Bloom Medicinal Marijuana located at 11530 Middlebrook Road in the Middlebrook Square shopping center.

Piringer said the driver had to be extricated from the SUV, and that the two other victims were inside the dispensary at the time of the crash.

All three of the adults involved suffered injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening. Officials have not disclosed what led up to the crash.