3 in custody after shots strike police vehicle in Montgomery County: officials

Authorities say three people are in custody after shots struck a police vehicle overnight during a burglary investigation in Montgomery County.

Officers say they were investigating the report of a burglary when a vehicle sped off toward the Chevy Chase area.

Police say as they were following the vehicle, shots were fired from it that struck their patrol car. The fleeing vehicle crashed near Interstate 495 and Connecticut Avenue.

Investigators were able to take one person into custody at the scene. Two others fled the area and were taken into custody shortly after.

The incident is still under investigation at this time. Traffic in the area was delayed for several hours.