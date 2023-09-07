3 hurt in crash involving 5 vehicles, school bus in Montgomery County

Authorities say three people were hurt in a crash involving five vehicles and a school bus Thursday morning in Montgomery County.

The crash was reported just after 8:15 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Randolph Road near Glenallen Avenue in the Wheaton-Glenmont area.

Investigators say the school bus was unoccupied. Three women from the other vehicles were transported to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.