3 hurt in broad daylight drive-by shooting in Southeast DC

Authorities say three people were injured in a drive-by shooting that happened in broad daylight Friday morning in Southeast D.C.

The shooting was reported just after 11:45 a.m. on the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

Police say two of the victims are men and the third is a woman. Investigators say they were all standing outside of a store at that location when a white vehicle drove by and shots were fired from it.

Authorities say all three have non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear if the three were targeted in the shooting. The investigation is continuing at this time.