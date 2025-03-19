2 hospitalized, 7 rescued from Prince George’s County apartment fire

The Brief Two hospitalized and seven rescued after a fire at a Greenbelt apartment complex early Wednesday. The fire occurred on Breezewood Drive; a second alarm was called before it was extinguished. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and victims' conditions remain unknown.



Authorities say two people were hospitalized and seven were rescued after a fire at an apartment complex in Prince George’s County.

2 hospitalized, 7 rescued

What we know:

The fire was reported just before 8:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Breezewood Drive in Greenbelt.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer said mutual aid was provided and posted a photo of the three-story multi-family dwelling in flames.

Prince George’s officials say a second alarm was called before the fire was extinguished. They said the seven residents were removed from their balconies. It was originally reported that three people were transported; However, one person refused treatment.

Cause remains under investigation

What we don't know:

There is no word on the condition of the victims at this time. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.