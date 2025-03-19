2 hospitalized, 7 rescued from Prince George’s County apartment fire
GREENBELT, Md. - Authorities say two people were hospitalized and seven were rescued after a fire at an apartment complex in Prince George’s County.
What we know:
The fire was reported just before 8:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Breezewood Drive in Greenbelt.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer said mutual aid was provided and posted a photo of the three-story multi-family dwelling in flames.
Prince George’s officials say a second alarm was called before the fire was extinguished. They said the seven residents were removed from their balconies. It was originally reported that three people were transported; However, one person refused treatment.
Cause remains under investigation
What we don't know:
There is no word on the condition of the victims at this time. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Source: FOX 5 DC, Prince George’s County Fire & EMS Department & Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer