2 hospitalized, 7 rescued from Prince George’s County apartment fire

By
Updated  March 19, 2025 11:10am EDT
News
FOX 5 DC

The Brief

    • Two hospitalized and seven rescued after a fire at a Greenbelt apartment complex early Wednesday.
    • The fire occurred on Breezewood Drive; a second alarm was called before it was extinguished.
    • The cause of the fire is under investigation, and victims' conditions remain unknown.

GREENBELT, Md. - Authorities say two people were hospitalized and seven were rescued after a fire at an apartment complex in Prince George’s County.

2 hospitalized, 7 rescued

What we know:

The fire was reported just before 8:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Breezewood Drive in Greenbelt.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer said mutual aid was provided and posted a photo of the three-story multi-family dwelling in flames. 

Prince George’s officials say a second alarm was called before the fire was extinguished. They said the seven residents were removed from their balconies. It was originally reported that three people were transported; However, one person refused treatment.

3 hospitalized, 7 rescued from Prince George’s County apartment fire (Pete Piringer @mcfrsPIO)

Cause remains under investigation

What we don't know:

There is no word on the condition of the victims at this time. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Source: FOX 5 DC, Prince George’s County Fire & EMS Department & Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer 

