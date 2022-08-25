3 found dead outside Hyattsville apartment building

Authorities say three men were found dead outside of an apartment building in Hyattsville.

Police say the men were found unconscious in the 5700 block of Queens Chapel Road Wednesday just before 11 p.m.

Officials say medics administered Narcan and performed CPR but were unable to revive the men. Officer say there was no visible evidence of trauma to their bodies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-985-5060.