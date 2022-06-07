3 found dead inside Fairfax apartment; police say victims made 'suicide pact'

Police are investigating a double murder-suicide that happened in Fairfax County Tuesday, according to investigators.

Officers were called to the scene in the 4200 block of Mazarin Place in Fairfax around 11 a.m. Tuesday after a family member requested a welfare check for a person who lives at an apartment there. Once at the scene, police said they made contact with a roommate who let them into the apartment.

After entering the apartment, officers noticed a bedroom door closed and barricaded. Police called the fire department, and they were able to look into the room through a window, finding three people dead inside the room, one man and two women.

Police identified the three people as Angelica McIntosh, 26, Anne Lollar, 31, and an adult man whose identity is still pending. Police believe the identity of the man to be Jose Gale Aliaga, 26, but they are awaiting official confirmation from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said they found evidence to indicate McIntosh, Lollar and the man made a suicide pact. Detectives believe the man shot McIntosh and Lollar prior to shooting himself. Police said all three people lived at the apartment.

Police said the roommate is not a suspect or person of interest and she is cooperating with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.