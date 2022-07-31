3 evaluated after carbon monoxide alarm alerts residents to elevated CO levels inside DC home

D.C. fire officials say three residents of a home in the Northeast were evaluated after their carbon monoxide alarm alerted them to high CO levels.

The incident was reported Saturday night around 11 p.m. in the 800 block Oglethorpe Street.

Officials say they arrived and to find the CO alarm activated. They say the issued stemmed from a problem with the furnace. The furnace was shut down and the home was ventilated.

The three residents were evaluated, but

DC Fire and EMS

none needed to be transported.