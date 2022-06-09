3 dead after shooting inside of Maryland business, police say

Three people are reportedly dead after a shooting at a manufacturing facility in Smithsburg, Maryland, according to authorities.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

FOX News confirms that the shooting happened at Columbia Machine on 12900 block of Bikle Road near Smithsburg High and Middle Schools.

Maryland State Police confirmed to FOX 5 that initial reports indicate three people were killed in the shooting.

The ATF's Baltimore office posted on Twitter that it is assisting the Washington County Sheriff’s Office with the shooting.

Investigators have not revealed any details about what led up to the incident.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

The sheriff's office said that there is no threat to the community.

Multiple lawmakers have posted on Twitter that they are monitoring the situation.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates as they become available.