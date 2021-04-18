3 dead after shooting in Northwest Austin, suspect still at large

A shooting in Northwest Austin near the Arboretum left three dead. The manhunt is still underway for the suspect.

Police are still looking for 41-year-old Stephen Broderick. At last update, APD said they do not know where he is and say he could not even be in Austin anymore.

Adding they are now expanding their efforts and now classifying this as a "fugitive" search.

"He is still at large," said Austin Interim Police Chief Joe Chacon. "We do think he is armed, and he is very much dangerous."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Broderick allegedly shot and killed 3 people, targeting them in the attack. Police say this is no longer an active shooter investigation, yet a domestic dispute.

They say Broderick knew the victims but could not confirm how. Two females and one male died in the shooting.

"We do not believe this individual is out targeting random people to shoot them," Chacon said. "That does not mean he is not dangerous. "

Throughout the day, law enforcement searched by air, and by foot trying to locate the suspect. But by late afternoon, said they had exhausted all their efforts.

"I don't want anyone to think we are packing up and going home," Chacon said, "We are going to continue to look for this individual because he continues to pose a threat to this community."

APD says the suspect is still at large and has identified him as 41-year-old Stephen Nicholas Broderick.

Broderick is a 5’7 black male and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, sunglasses, and a baseball hat.

Police also say a child was involved but was taken to safety. It is unknown at this time what the nature of the child's involvement was.

APD could confirm that Broderick used to work in the Travis County Sheriff's Office. Reports show that he is accused of sexually assaulting a child in June of 2020. Broderick was initially released on a $50,000 bond for this incident.

Sunday, the Travis County District Attorney’s office says it filed a motion to revoke that bond.

Witnesses tell FOX 7 AUSTIN that they saw the moments right after the incident.

"As I was driving on the other side of the street I saw a little boy flag down a car," said Brenda Torres. "The car stopped the little boy points down the street and I look to where the little boy is pointing and there is a man lying on the ground"

75 FBI agents were on scene assisting and said they will continue to help the Austin Police Department in any way that they can.

"Anything that the chief needs to make sure Austin is safe, we will be here as long as the chief needs us," said Christopher Combs, FBI special agent Austin.

"My heart breaks for the victims of this senseless act of violence and their families," said District Attorney José Garza in a statement Sunday.

"Our office has been clear that acts of violence committed in our community will not be tolerated. I am grateful to the courageous members of our law enforcement community who are actively working to bring Mr. Broderick into custody. When he is apprehended, he will be held accountable."

"Unfortunately, it’s just another day in America," Torrez says. She was on her way to the Domain when she saw a child flagging down cars for help. She says she never expected an active shooter situation to happen near where she lives.

Chacon said what happened Sunday was a tragedy. Three people lost their lives and that they are doing all that they can to get Broderick into custody as quickly as possible.

"We are going to do the very best investigation that we can and get this person into custody and hopefully with no further loss of life," Chacon said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.