3 dead, 3 injured in rash of Sunday shootings in DC

Three people are dead and three others, including two minors, were injured after a series of shootings in the District on Sunday. The violence began in the afternoon and continued into the early hours of Monday.

FOX 5's Maureen Umeh said the most recent shooting occurred just before midnight on the 100 block of 57th Street in the southeast. Police confirmed a shooting took place, but details about victims or suspects remain unclear. Officers spent significant time investigating an end-unit townhouse and the surrounding area, including a nearby playground.

The violent day started with a triple shooting at 1:10 p.m. inside an apartment complex on the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue in the northeast. When officers arrived, they found three people shot; one man was still alive, but the other two were pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not identified the victims or established a motive.

Three dead, three injured in D.C. shootings

Around 3 p.m., another shooting occurred on the 2200 block of Minnesota Avenue in the southeast. Although officers did not find a victim at that location, they responded to a call about a shooting on the 1500 block of 18th Street in the southeast, where they found a young girl who had been shot. She was conscious and breathing and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Further investigation revealed she was the victim from the earlier incident on Minnesota Avenue. Umeh says police are searching for a white crossover SUV in connection with the shooting.

Later that night, police responded to a shooting at 2913 Knox Place in the southeast, where they found a man with a single gunshot wound. This incident is being investigated as a homicide.

In total, three people were killed, and three others, including a young girl. Authorities are asking anyone with information on any of the shootings to come forward. No arrests have been made.

