3 DC schools on lockdown during shots fired investigation

Metropolitan police confirm three D.C. schools have issued a lockdown due to strong police activity in the area for a shots fired investigation.

Coolidge High School, Wells Middle School, and Whittier Elementary School remain on lockdown. According to police, they are investigating a shots fired call in the area of 500 block of Underwood Street. The three schools are all located in Northwest and are in close proximity with one another.

Police have shutdown the 5500 and 5600 Block of 5th and 6th Street, as they continue to surveil the area. No word on any reported injuries.

