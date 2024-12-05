3 children kidnapped from bus stop in Virginia: police

Three children were kidnapped Thursday morning from a bus stop in Virginia, according to police.

Police received a call about a kidnapping at the Bobby’s Way Apartment complex in Fishersville at 8:27 a.m. The parent of the three children said they were waiting for the bus, when a black four-door vehicle pulled up to the bus stop and took the children.

The children have been identified as 10-year-old Jai’Marcus Lewis, a Black boy, 8-year-old Ja’Miya Lewis, a Black girl, and 6-year-old old Ja’Liyah Lewis, a Black girl.

Police say the two girls were both wearing pink jackets, and the boy was wearing a black and dark blue jacket with neon zippers. The children were last seen at approximately 7:40 a.m., Thursday morning, when they left to go to the bus stop.

An Amber alert was initially pending with the Virginia State Police early this morning.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of these children or has seen a black vehicle in this vicinity picking up three children, please call the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333.