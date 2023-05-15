3 children, 5 adults displaced after fire damages homes in Frederick County

Authorities say three children, five adults and several pets were displaced after an early morning fire damaged several Frederick County homes.

The fire was reported just before 3:20 a.m. in the 600 block of E. H Street in Brunswick.

The flames damaged at least two adjacent homes.

The Red Cross is assisting the families.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries were reported.