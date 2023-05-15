3 children, 5 adults displaced after fire damages homes in Frederick County
BRUNSWICK, Md. - Authorities say three children, five adults and several pets were displaced after an early morning fire damaged several Frederick County homes.
The fire was reported just before 3:20 a.m. in the 600 block of E. H Street in Brunswick.
The flames damaged at least two adjacent homes.
Image 1 of 6
▼
The Red Cross is assisting the families.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries were reported.