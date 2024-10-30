1 dead following a shooting in a PG County neighborhood

A person was left dead following an afternoon shooting in Prince George's County, Maryland.

Police are responding to a report of a shooting in the area of the 13000 block of Burleigh Street, Upper Marlboro in Maryland around 12 p.m. Upon arrival, police discovered an adult man suffering gunshot wounds.

According to police, he was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No word on suspects involved or the motive behind the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

