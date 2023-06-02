3 cars involved in shooting, crash on VA interstate: police

Three cars were involved in a shooting and crash on the Virginia Interstate Thursday, according to police.

The driver of a 2013 Dodge Charger and a 2020 Chrysler 300 were involved initially in a shooting, according to police. The driver of the Chrysler 300 was injured by the shooting and spun out of control before coming to rest on the left shoulder.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo via Virginia State Police

The driver of the Charger then struck the rear of a 2009 Nissan Rogue while traveling in the westbound lanes, police said.

The driver of the Chrysler and one other male were transported from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting was an isolated incident, and the investigation is ongoing. They ask for anyone with information to call the Virginia State Police at (757) 424-6800.