3 cars involved in shooting, crash on VA interstate: police

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Virginia
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - Three cars were involved in a shooting and crash on the Virginia Interstate Thursday, according to police. 

The driver of a 2013 Dodge Charger and a 2020 Chrysler 300 were involved initially in a shooting, according to police. The driver of the Chrysler 300 was injured by the shooting and spun out of control before coming to rest on the left shoulder. 

The driver of the Charger then struck the rear of a 2009 Nissan Rogue while traveling in the westbound lanes, police said. 

The driver of the Chrysler and one other male were transported from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police say the shooting was an isolated incident, and the investigation is ongoing. They ask for anyone with information to call the Virginia State Police at (757) 424-6800. 