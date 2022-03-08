Expand / Collapse search

3 car collision on I-695 leaves 2 dead

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - DC Fire and EMS say a multiple vehicle collision occurred on Interstate 695 Tuesday evening. 

Officials say three vehicles were involved in the crash, and it took place near the 11th Street Southeast exit. 

Credit: DC Fire and EMS

One vehicle caught on fire and had to be extinguished by D.C. firefighters. 

One patient was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a second patient declined further treatment after being assessed.