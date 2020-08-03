Recovery operations resume in Potomac River for missing boaters

U.S. Coast Guard crews will be out on the Potomac River Monday as a recovery operation continues for three people who fell off a boat over the weekend and didn't resurface.

(l to r) 28-year-old Ahmad Noory, 26-year-old Mustafa Haidar, 23-year-old Omid Rabani

The D.C. Police Harbor Patrol and other agencies first responded around 6 p.m. Sunday to an area near Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Southwest D.C. After several people reported that they saw three men go in the water.

D.C. Police have identified the men as 26-year-old Mustafa Haidar, 23-year-old Omid Rabani and 28-year-old Ahmad Noory.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099.