3 arrested in connection with Leesburg arson fire

Authorities have arrested three people in connection with an arson fire that happened earlier this year in Leesburg.

Marco Alexander Mendoza Monjaras, Elizabeth Caudill, and Adrian Mario Larrazabal - all of Loudoun County – were arrested last Thursday

Officials say the charges are related to an arson fire that happened at a building on January 23 on Clubhouse Drive - the former home of Westpark Golf Club’s clubhouse.

All three are being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center and are awaiting arraignment.